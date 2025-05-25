Tenant horrified after catching neighbor's disturbing routine near building entrance: 'It's disgusting'

"[They leave] them sticking to the wall greeting you every time you walk in."

For those of us who care deeply about the planet, properly disposing of waste isn't just a habit; it's a sign of respect and our duty. Whether it's sorting recyclables or picking up after ourselves in public spaces, these small actions reflect a larger commitment to environmental responsibility. That is why it can be incredibly frustrating to witness others neglecting even the most basic forms of waste management.

One Reddit user on the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating recently shared a photo that captures this exact frustration. Outside their apartment door, used Zyn nicotine pouches are stuck to the wall, left there repeatedly by another resident. "Leaving them sticking to the wall greeting you every time you walk in," the post read, turning a shared living space into a daily source of irritation.

Unfortunately, even the most climate-conscious residents' and homeowners' efforts can be undermined by challenging neighbors. Whether it's improper trash disposal, resistance to shared composting initiatives, or pushback against sustainable upgrades like solar panels or rainwater systems, neighbors can pose real barriers to making earth-conscious choices.

These obstacles may be frustrating, but they're not insurmountable. Open, respectful conversations, organizing building or block-wide initiatives, or even working with local housing associations to establish clearer sustainability guidelines can help bridge the gap.

Education and visibility are also key. When people see the tangible benefits of eco-friendly habits, they're more likely to get on board.

Change often starts small, and sometimes that means starting with the people next door, even if that takes time and patience. According to the EPA, making a difference can begin in your own home through efforts like composting, grasscycling, hosting a yard sale, and more.

Other Reddit users shared in the OP's frustration, with one stating, "It's disgusting." Another said, "Makes you wonder how they wound up that way." One commenter even suggested collecting the waste and placing it in front of their door.

