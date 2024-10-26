NFL and FEMA devise plan to help communities during natural disasters: 'A groundbreaking opportunity'

"To help our partners use these venues for emergency response and recovery needs, while keeping communities safe and making them more resilient."

The NFL and FEMA are drawing up a new game plan to help communities grapple with emergencies caused by extreme weather events, as the Washington Post reported.

When disasters like Hurricane Helene hit communities, the two organizations believe stadiums can play a huge role as temporary shelters and hospitals.

Tapping into stadiums during emergencies isn't a novel concept. During Hurricane Katrina in 2005, 20,000 people in the New Orleans area sought refuge in the Superdome. But it wasn't well-planned and executed, with the Superdome lacking sufficient food, water, and supplies.

"The biggest difference between this and Hurricane Katrina is we're doing this in advance," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told the Post. Preparing now will allow FEMA to know each participating stadium's capabilities and avoid last-minute scrambling, Criswell noted.

The inspiration for the collaboration comes from the COVID-19 pandemic when New York City turned stadiums into temporary hospitals and vaccination sites.

The pressure is on FEMA and local officials as the frequency and intensity of extreme weather continues its alarming rise. Scientists link that trend to the warming of the planet, with rising ocean temperatures specifically leading to severe hurricanes. Events like wildfires, earthquakes, and floods are also on the radar of this initiative.

Stadiums are a potential solution for cash-strapped local governments that need to find places to put thousands of evacuated residents. Alternatives like hotels come with space, transportation, and cost challenges.

NFL stadiums aren't a perfect fit, according to disaster experts interviewed by the Post. They come with concerns over privacy, their ability to maintain electricity, and the trauma from the Katrina experience.

Still, it's encouraging to see four stadiums already signed on with a fifth pending, per a FEMA press release. The four are the NYC area's MetLife Stadium, Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, Seattle's Lumen Field, and Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Given Tampa's frequent exposure to major hurricanes, including Helene, that inclusion is notable. The L.A. area's SoFi stadium is also in the process of joining, which would take advantage of its earthquake-resistant construction.

"This new strategy we're launching with the NFL is a groundbreaking opportunity to help our partners use these venues for emergency response and recovery needs, while keeping communities safe and making them more resilient," Criswell declared.

