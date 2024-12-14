Video horrifies viewers with 'dystopian' scene in Delhi: 'I didn't think it'd happen in my lifetime'

The winter months are the worst for the air quality in Delhi.

A video on Reddit almost seemed like a movie when a mall is being hailed as the answer to escaping pollution.

Redditors were a mix of shocked and not surprised by the video, and some even compared it to video games such as Grand Theft Auto and Fallout.

A user shared the video in the r/ABoringDystopia subreddit, where people discuss how capitalist societies are dystopian and boring. The video looks to be a news report showcasing the Nexus Select Citywalk mall as the best place to escape the pollution and smog of Delhi.

As a woman speaks, there are scenes of Delhi and the mall, with a man taking his mask off as the narrator says the AQI is just 30.

The narrator says, "That one place in the city where you can actually breathe easily… Air that's fresher than a mountain breeze in peak smog season."

The OP said, "Delhi is a next-level dystopian hellscape."

According to the BBC, the winter months are the worst for the air quality in Delhi. In November, the AQI reached the 500 mark. AirNow states that an air quality that poses little threat is between 0 and 50. A moderate level of threat is 51 to 100. Anything above 301 is considered hazardous.

The irony of the mall solving the air pollution problem is that consumerism contributed to the air pollution in the first place. Capitalism is a driving force of pollution because making goods and moving them around all release pollution.

While visiting the mall can be a short solution to breathing the bad air, it actually continues the cycle of pollution.

Air pollution in the United States isn't as bad as in India, but it's still pretty alarming. According to an American Lung Association study in 2023, 120 million people live in counties with bad air within the U.S.

No one will stop shopping, but you can use your purchasing power for good. Fast fashion is a significant source of pollution, so you can choose better quality clothes or shop at thrift shops. You can also support eco-friendly clothing brands.

It's not just about clothes, though. People are buying too much of everything. Instead, be more mindful with purchases and buy what you need and will use. It will save you money in the long run, and you can spend it on experiences instead of things you won't use.

Redditors shared their disbelief in the comments.

One user said, "This is horrifying."

Another commented, "I knew monetizing air was going to happen. I didn't think it'd happen in my lifetime."

