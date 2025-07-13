Officials spark backlash after passing sweeping vehicle ban: 'This is between the right to life and the right to livelihood'

Imagine waking up in Delhi to find your car isn't just old — it's now useless. No fuel. No drive to work. Nothing.

What happened?

Phys.org reported that India's capital tried to ban fuel sales to petrol cars older than 15 years and diesel cars older than 10. With good intentions that many have categorized as overzealous, officials hoped this would keep millions of polluting vehicles off the roads to fight toxic air. A traffic policeman told Phys.org, "We have been instructed to call in scrap car dealers if such vehicles come in."

The city has a long-standing struggle with air pollution. According to Phys.org, "The city is regularly ranked one of the most polluted capitals globally with acrid smog blanketing its skyline every winter." At peak smog, levels of PM2.5 pollutants — described by Phys.org as "dangerous cancer-causing microparticles small enough to enter the bloodstream through the lungs" — reach more than 60 times the World Health Organization's recommended daily maximum.

But just days after announcing the ban, Delhi reversed course. WebProNews reported the plan was pulled back after unsurprisingly massive backlash from the public. Autocar India reported that part of the reason for pulling back was technical, to properly implement the ban, and that these logistics would be resolved by Nov. 1, after which time the ban may be reinstated.

Why is this reversal notable?

Each winter, vehicle and factory emissions mix with farm fires to create what Phys.org called a "dystopian haze." The Lancet reported that in 2019, air pollution caused 1.67 million premature deaths in India.

Phys.org explained why the ban was needed. "Petrol cars older than 15 years, and diesel vehicles older than 10, were already banned from operating on New Delhi's roads by a 2018 Supreme Court ruling. But millions flout the rules."

Critics say this reversal shows how difficult it is to enforce environmental policies without proper planning and support. As Phys.org noted, "Piecemeal government initiatives, such as partial restrictions on fossil fuel-powered transport and water trucks spraying mist to clear particulate matter from the air, have failed to make a noticeable impact."

In this case, while the intentions were to address a real and serious issue, the officials also failed to calculate the impact on citizens — especially, as advocates said, for those with lower incomes who should not be expected to have vehicles they bought 10-15 years ago rendered useless without some kind of program to let them trade in the vehicle for a free or incentivized replacement.

"This is between the right to life and the right to livelihood," said Sanjoy Ghose, speaking to CNBC-TV18. "This sudden order is being imposed on the public, which will lead to backlash and social unrest."

What's being done to clean up the air?

Phys.org reported that from November, the ban would have expanded to satellite cities around Delhi, covering over 32 million people. But now, with the rollback, hopes for stricter pollution control have dimmed.

Elsewhere, progress continues. Scientists discovered a cleaner way to produce hydrogen fuel. California's Advanced Clean Cars II policy is pushing automakers toward zero-emission vehicles. And, airlines are exploring corn-based biofuels.

Delhi's air won't clear on its own. As Phys.org put it, "Cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds worsen the situation by trapping deadly pollutants." For residents, clean air shouldn't be a privilege — it should be a right. But as the local officials found, residents also have a right to expect a vehicle they purchase can be used for longer than a decade if it's still operational unless a replacement would be provided.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.