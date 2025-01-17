Distressing report reveals change to world's second-largest barrier reef: 'Floating over an endless graveyard'

The 2024 Reef Report Card continues to show coral reef devastation, but the most recent report, which could incentivize action to protect them, offers some hope.

According to Mongabay, the latest Mesoamerican Reef Report Card shows that "the health of some reef sites improved for the first time in five years, with sites in 'fair' and 'good' condition having risen from 20-28% and 5-9% since 2022, respectively."

The health improvement corresponds with the "increase in herbivorous fish populations." These populations could grow because of enforced fishing regulations that allowed species such as the parrotfish to "increase their biomass by 30% since 2022."

One of the things parrotfish eat is algae, which can suffocate reefs. By increasing their numbers, parrotfish were able to reduce some of the algae. However, it's not all good news. Since 90% of parrotfish are still under a foot long and rare, protecting them is still crucial.

While this is a positive step in protecting reefs, the overall report card was still abysmal — 39% of the reef is in "poor" condition, while 23% is in "critical" condition. Coverage of the coral reef also "declined from 19% as of the 2022 report card to 17%, not counting mortality that occurred after the survey ended," per Mongabay.

Much of the decline was due to bleaching, which happens when water temperatures increase. In 2024, the reef also experienced its worst bleaching, with 40% of it affected.

"It felt like floating over an endless graveyard," said Paolo Guardiola, a biologist and Coral Reef Alliance dive instructor who assisted with the report.

The Mesoamerican Reef stretches 620 miles across Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico and is crucial for local communities. Almost two million people depend on it for their livelihoods. It's home to 60 types of coral, more than 500 fish species, endangered sea turtles, and "the world's largest congregation of whale sharks."

Reefs also attract millions of tourists every year. According to the UN Environment Programme, this industry is worth a billion dollars, and healthy reefs would make it even more lucrative.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says coral reefs protect coastlines from storms and flooding. This is crucial for protecting communities against loss of life and property damage.

The Mesoamerican Reef isn't the only coral reef that has improved recently. Cabo Pulmo, near Baja California, Mexico, has rebounded recently due to local and conservationist efforts. Although it was overfished in the 1980s, fishing restrictions allowed it to be revitalized.

As for the future, conservationists hope the report will inspire action. You can help by donating to climate causes that are doing this crucial work.

