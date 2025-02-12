Expert explains dangerous implications of Trump administration's future plans: 'An oil spill ... is inevitable'

President Donald Trump recently made headlines after claiming he wanted the United States to take over both Greenland and the Panama Canal. Lost in the controversy surrounding these proclamations is the large role the changing climate is playing in both regions.

What's happening?

"Because of warming temperatures, an estimated 11,000 square miles of Greenland's ice sheets and glaciers have melted over the past three decades, an area roughly equivalent to the size of Massachusetts," The New York Times reported.

With rising temperatures melting ice in the Arctic, new shipping lanes are available. These routes are attractive because they can open up new avenues of revenue and help goods move quickly around the globe. In fact, the Arctic Council reports a 37% increase in ship traffic over the last decade.

Panama has also not escaped the devastating effects of rising global temperatures. A prolonged drought beginning in 2023 caused enormous issues for the canal that led to long wait times for ships awaiting passage and contributed to global supply chain delays. And rising sea levels have affected the system of locks that make the canal operate properly.

Why are these threats concerning?

These new shipping lanes come with danger. Many ships are not equipped to deal with the harsh Arctic waters. "An oil spill or some other toxic accident on that route is inevitable," says Amanda Lynch, a professor at Brown University who has studied the Arctic climate.

The other reason areas in the Arctic are attractive to the Trump administration is that melting ice creates drilling opportunities. There are oil fields and minerals that could be lucrative. But of course, that comes with environmental ramifications that could be catastrophic.

And while controlling the Panama Canal would allow the U.S. to get its ships and goods through at a fraction of current costs and avoid tariffs, it is unlikely to address the environmental needs of the area. Flooding and erosion remain problematic.

What's being done about it?

It is clear that the effects of the changing climate, which include drought and rising sea levels, will alter many aspects of our lives, including international trade and shipping. Studies and programs such as a tsunami prediction model for ports and a voluntary program to get cargo ships to reduce speeds are examples of how we can adjust our behavior in the area of trade.

We can also do our part by advocating for more investments in clean energy and calling for more conservation efforts that preserve our precious ecosystems.

