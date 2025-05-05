Businesses and activists left in limbo as government weighs controversial deep-sea plan: 'The last true wilderness on Earth'

"This is a lengthy process, but I believe our government will initiate the process."

In December 2024, the Norwegian government decided to pause its controversial deep-sea mining plans in Arctic waters following concerns about its threat to marine ecosystems.

The policy limbo has affected deep-sea mining companies in Norway, with some folding, going bankrupt, or significantly slashing costs. However, nearly five months after suspending its seabed mining plans, the government announced a tentative licensing round for 2026, Mongabay reported.

What's happening?

The suspension has affected Norwegian deep-sea mining companies in different ways. Some, like Adepth Minerals CEO Anette Broch, remain cautiously optimistic. "This is a lengthy process, but I believe our government will initiate the process," she said, according to Mongabay.

In the meantime, Adepth Minerals will focus on data analysis, developing new mining technologies, and enhancing public awareness of its activities.

Other companies have struggled financially because of the delay. Loke Marine Minerals declared bankruptcy in early April, while Green Minerals had to cut costs, slashing 80% of its budget.

Activists and environmentalists remain skeptical about the deep-sea mining industry and its potential risks to marine ecosystems. Haldis Helle, an activist from Greenpeace Norway, likens the deep-sea mining industry to gambling with the ocean.

"We're talking about sending mining machines into the last true wilderness on Earth, and it's completely reckless," she said, according to Mongabay.

Why is deep-sea mining concerning?

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, deep-sea mining is the process of extracting minerals from the ocean floor. It's still in an experimental stage, so it's hard to say the exact impacts it would have on the ocean and the marine ecosystem.

Deep-sea mining may do more harm than good. Scientists say that there are many gaps in people's knowledge of marine ecosystems. Due to limited research, it's challenging to fully determine the environmental impacts of deep-sea mining and to implement efficient protection for the marine environment.

As noted by the Marine Stewardship Council, the ocean holds 80% of the world's biodiversity, including many species that people rely on for food and livelihood. Disrupting marine biodiversity could affect these species, along with many other species and ecosystems that humans still know little about.

What's being done about the deep-sea mining industry?

While the Norwegian government maintains that the industry still has potential, political pressure might hinder its advance. The Socialist Left Party contributed to the government's decision to suspend deep-sea mining plans in December, and they might be able to delay the licensing round again.

"We will try to repeat the success we had by stopping the handout of permits for looking for deep-sea minerals," said Socialist Left Party member Lars Haltbrekken, according to Mongabay.

Other areas, like Hawaiʻi and Portugal, have taken protective stances on deep-sea mining activities. Hawaiʻi shut down dangerous mining practices with the Hawaiʻi Seabed Mining Prevention Act. Portugal passed a moratorium on deep-sea mining, prohibiting such activities until at least 2050.

The best thing individuals can do to help preserve marine biodiversity is to stay informed about marine conservation laws and support efforts to protect marine wildlife and ecosystems.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.