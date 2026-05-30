The project could also bring direct financial benefits to the surrounding area.

A newly approved solar farm in upstate New York is drawing attention after state officials said the project's final design shrank its footprint to minimize harm to wildlife habitat and agricultural land.

What's happening?

CBS6 reported that the New York State Department of Public Service said the Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission granted Boralex LLC a final siting permit for the Fort Edward Solar Project in Washington County.

Officials said the facility, which could be operational by 2030, is expected to generate about 100 megawatts of emissions-free power, enough for roughly 25,600 homes.

CBS6 also reported that the project is expected to bring about 120 construction jobs, a small number of permanent roles, more than $14 million in community benefits, and about $500,000 in utility bill credits for residents over its first 10 years.

The project had faced opposition, especially over its potential impact on grassland bird habitat. Regulators said the final design addressed some of those concerns by reducing the project's overall footprint and cutting impacts to wildlife habitat and agricultural land by hundreds of acres.

Why does it matter?

Large solar projects like this can help add more low-cost electricity to the grid without producing the planet-warming pollution tied to fossil fuels.

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That shift can support cleaner air, improve public health, and help ease the strain caused by volatile fuel prices over time.

The project could also bring direct financial benefits to the surrounding area. In addition to tax revenue for local governments and schools, the promised utility bill credits could help residents save money, while the construction phase is expected to create jobs.

Adding renewable energy capacity can also strengthen energy planning and make it easier to move away from dirtier power sources.

What are people saying?

State officials are presenting the project as a win for both clean energy and local communities, pointing to its emissions-free electricity, job creation, and millions in projected community benefits.

Regulators said those concerns about grassland birds and habitat loss helped shape the final version of the project, noting that the approved design reduced impacts to wildlife habitat and agricultural land by hundreds of acres.

"This agreement is the result of years of meaningful engagement, thoughtful project design, and a shared understanding of what makes this landscape so important," Darren Suarez, vice president of public affairs and communication with Boralex, said in a statement to CBS6.

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