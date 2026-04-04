Experts predict 2026 to be a 'big year' for solar throughout America's energy grid

If upcoming projects are realized, solar power would make up 51% of the new generating capacity.

Although it may seem like clean energy projects in the United States have slowed, recently released data predicts 93% of the new utility-scale electricity generating capacity installed this year will come from solar, batteries, and wind power.

The report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which tracks U.S. power plant developers and operators, revealed that there are plans to add 86 gigawatts of generating capacity to the grid in 2026 .

If these projects are realized, solar power would make up 51% of the new generating capacity with battery storage following with 28% and wind at 14%.

The data reveals 2026 will be a "big year" for grid-scale solar projects.

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"Developers plan to add 43.4 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity in 2026, a 60% increase in capacity additions from last year if realized," it stated.

These massive solar farms can help stabilize grids and reduce energy costs across communities, but smaller-scale residential solar is still the best way to reduce your individual energy bills while taking control of your power generation.

If you're interested in upgrading, check out EnergySage's free tools to get quick installation estimates and compare competitive quotes.

According to the numbers, more than half of the new large-scale solar projects are planned for just four states: Texas, Arizona, California and Michigan. The largest single solar project expected to power up in 2026 is in Texas, which will deliver 837 megawatts of power when completed.

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Although this data suggests energy developers are taking steps to transform the U.S. grid into a clean energy powerhouse, you don't have to wait for a large-scale project to come to your area to benefit from solar panels.

In fact, residential solar is one of the most reliable bill-saving investments you can make. Some homeowners can even achieve six figures in savings over the lifetime of their solar system.

To fully understand how much getting solar can cut down your energy bills, check out TCD partner EnergySage. With its free tools, you could save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installation costs.

EnergySage even offers a mapping tool that shows you all of the incentives available in your area and the average costs for solar panels on a state-by-state level. With it, you can find the best price for rooftop panels while ensuring you lock in all of the rebates and tax credits you can get.

While you're considering solar panels, you may want to think about making your home energy even more secure by installing a battery backup. Home energy storage is one of the most effective ways to protect your home from outages, save even more on energy bills and, if you want, completely cut ties with your local grid.

To learn more about pairing batteries with solar, and get competitive installation quotes, check out EnergySage's free storage resources.

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