State lawmakers mull legislation that would nullify HOA restrictions on home improvement project: ‘Not an eyesore but an adaptation to a new technology’

A solar rights bill in the Nebraska state legislature is one step closer to becoming law after discussions in the Nebraska Judiciary Committee in January, PV Magazine reports.

Homeowners across the U.S. are adding solar panels to their homes to save tens of thousands of dollars on electricity. However, HOAs are often against this type of home upgrade because they dislike the appearance of the panels.

To address the problem, many states have solar access laws to protect the right of homeowners to determine what happens on their property. California’s strong Solar Rights Act is probably the most famous example.

Thus far, Nebraska isn’t one of those states, and some homeowners have been forced to remove their solar panels when their HOAs have drawn a hard line. But a bill introduced by Lincoln-based State Senator George Dungan, LB1119, would change that, PV Magazine explains.

According to the news outlet, if the bill passes, HOAs would be unable to have any rules or agreements that prohibit solar panels. Existing limitations would be void, and violations of the law would open the offending HOA to civil suits.

In a testimony for the bill, Al Davis of the Sierra Club’s Nebraska chapter said, per PV Magazine, “Solar panels on a roof are not an eyesore but an adaptation to a new technology, which is helping our planet reduce the use of fossil fuels and should be encouraged rather than opposed by local and state governments.”

Indeed, in addition to saving homeowners money and making them less dependent on the electrical grid, solar power’s biggest benefit is that it doesn’t cause air pollution for panels to generate electricity, unlike oil, coal, or gas generation. Since air pollution from dirty energy sources traps the sun’s warmth and heats up the planet, switching to solar and other clean energy sources is vital in stopping the planet’s overheating.

According to PV Magazine, opponents of the bill worry HOAs might raise insurance costs for homeowners who receive their insurance through the association. However, supporters were excited about the financial and environmental benefits.

