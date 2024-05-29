A remarkable new music artist has joined Spotify — and its tracks will help fund important conservation efforts

The initiative will use whatever money it raises to target areas where species are under the greatest threat of extinction.

You no longer need to leave your house or even open a window to experience the sounds of nature, which are now available on all major streaming platforms. The proceeds from these streams will help fund conservation efforts, ensuring that nature is protected and keeps releasing new tracks well into the future, Euronews.green reported.

These nature tracks come via the Sounds Right initiative from the Museum for the United Nations – UN Live, which worked with various artists to release new versions of their popular songs now featuring nature sounds. Several pure nature tracks were also created that are now available to stream under the artist name NATURE.

NATURE already has over two million subscribers on Spotify. Its most popular tracks are "Queensland Rain Rhythms" and "Victoria Thunder Beats," each of which is quickly approaching two million streams (as of writing).

The artists who collaborated on the project, remixing their songs with nature sounds, include Brian Eno, Ellie Goulding, and more.

The Museum for the United Nations – UN Live estimates that the Sounds Right initiative will "engage 600 million people across the globe and raise $40 million dollars for nature conservation."

The initiative will use whatever money it raises to target areas where species are under the greatest threat of extinction: Madagascar and the Indian Ocean Islands, Indo-Burma, Sundaland, Philippines, Tropical Andes, and the Atlantic Forest. It has also pledged to "pay special attention to local projects and initiatives that are effective in protecting biodiversity strongholds, and have measurable impact."

All around the world, ecosystems and the species that rely on them are under threat from human activities that have caused pollution and habitat loss. But as recent examples have shown, it is possible to build back the populations of animals that have been harmed.

Creative approaches to fundraising like the Sounds Right initiative could go a long way toward helping many of these critically threatened and endangered species survive and thrive.

