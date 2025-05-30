National Grid moves to dismantle traditional power sources with surge of young new hires: 'Taking on more apprentices than we ever have'

"We've always got lots of interest on the recruitment day."

International energy company National Grid is responding to the United Kingdom's rapid adoption of renewables, potentially creating tens of thousands of new jobs in the process.

Agence France-Presse recently profiled the power giant's massive initiative to train electricians entering the workforce amid "the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations" — one that may be coming just in time for those who consider the traditional infrastructure in need of upgrades even outside of the clean energy transition.

A National Grid apprentice will train for power line work over the course of three years, according to the news agency. The company estimates that at least 55,000 additional jobs will open "in the coming years, across various trades" to accommodate a bigger, more robust system.

National Grid's interest in attracting those entering the workforce isn't brand-new. In late 2023, the company issued a press release announcing its intent to increase apprenticeship numbers by 18% in 2024, predicting that the broader adoption of clean energy would create "hundreds of thousands of green jobs" in the country.

Chief engineer Zac Richardson spoke with AFP for its May coverage, fretting about maintaining sufficient staff levels amid ever-increasing electricity demands. "Will we be able to train enough [new workers]? It's a massive challenge," Richardson said.

In December 2024, National Grid announced a £35 billion (around $47.2 billion), five-year investment to increase the power potential of the UK's energy system. In a statement, chief executive officer John Pettigrew described the endeavor as "an ambitious plan, set to future proof the network" and said "the unprecedented scale and pace [were] needed to meet the UK's ambitious climate goals."

Meanwhile, UK energy developer SSE recently announced "it would be unlikely to meet its own renewable energy goals" for 2030, according to The Guardian, following spending cuts the company attributed to hurdles such as policy delays. And even while other renewable projects accelerate, some residents have noticed higher energy bills due to the complex costs of building and upgrading infrastructure.

In the long term, though, adoption of clean energy sources like solar power isn't just a way to limit heat-trapping pollution and combat rising temperatures to improve health and safety for everyone on planet Earth. Over time, options like home solar can be shockingly affordable for consumers, to the point of confusingly low monthly bills.

There are also resources to help make a possibly intimidating switch to solar even more budget-conscious. Free tools from EnergySage, for example, enable homeowners to compare trusted local installers, with the potential to cut installation costs by as much as $10,000.

National Grid's booming UK apprenticeship program and the company's projections for new hire numbers could play a part in demonstrating that green initiatives can be an economic win for companies, consumers, and job seekers.

"We're taking on more apprentices than we ever have," instructor Tom Norris told AFP. "We've always got lots of interest on the recruitment day so we're picking from lots and lots of good candidates."

