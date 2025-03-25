NASCAR makes notable move at its Daytona Beach headquarters: 'Leading the way'

NASCAR is taking its sustainability efforts to a new level. Engineering corporation ABB announced a partnership with NASCAR and Florida Power & Light Company that will see 30 electric vehicle chargers installed at the auto racing association's Daytona Beach headquarters.

Riley Nelson, head of sustainability at NASCAR, said in the release, "FPL and ABB will provide NASCAR with valuable guidance, reliable equipment and the support needed to electrify key elements of our operation."

According to its official website, "ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation. We see our purpose as being to enable a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting our engineering and digitalization expertise, we help industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform."

In 2024, the company reported a 78% reduction in direct and indirect emissions of planet-warming gases since 2019 in company operations, along with an 8% reduction in such emissions along the total supply chain since 2022.

FPL provides one of Florida's largest public EV networks of level 2 chargers in addition to home charger installation.

Meanwhile, NASCAR has outlined commitments to going green that extend beyond using EVs during races, thanks to its IMPACT program.

Drivers may soon be using sustainable racing fuels, and patrons and drivers can look forward to more recycling options as well. The goal is to decrease operating emissions to zero by 2035 as they aim for "100% renewable electricity at all NASCAR-owned facilities and racetracks," according to Forbes.

The effort could be impactful since one NASCAR race weekend may emit 120,000 pounds of carbon dioxide, according to HowStuffWorks. All that carbon from burning dirty fuel traps heat in the atmosphere, leading to increasingly hot temperatures and climate change. As a result, larger and more dangerous extreme weather events — like extended droughts, out-of-season wildfires, and destructive hurricanes — have become more common.

Other companies are also making quantifiably eco-friendlier changes and not just greenwashing.

HF Capital LLC, the family office of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, pledged $725 million toward using biofuels for marine shipping, energy, and power supply and distribution. Across the pond, Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express — also known as ONE — and freight forwarder Yusen Logistics have collaborated to use a more sustainable biofuel for propulsion.

As John Stahlbusch, vice president of sales for North America at ABB E-mobility, said in the press release, "NASCAR is leading the way on electrification and Daytona is another significant step forward."

