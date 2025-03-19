Major companies sign groundbreaking deal that could change how products are delivered: 'An important step'

"We are very pleased to sign an agreement with ONE as the first logistics company in Asia."

An agreement between two major transportation companies could forge a cleaner future for global trade, all while ensuring our supply chains keep running smoothly.

On Feb. 18, Japanese shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced it is teaming up with freight forwarder Yusen Logistics to provide greener shipping options.

As part of the deal, ONE will use a sustainable biofuel for propulsion during marine transportation, slashing well-to-wake carbon pollution by as much as 84% compared to Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil.

In turn, Yusen will offer this shipping option to its business customers, giving them a clear path toward reducing value chain pollution — which frequently accounts for the bulk of an organization's planet-warming pollution, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Gilberto Santos, ONE's senior vice president of global commercial and service management, called the partnership with Yusen "an important step" toward increasing green shipping solutions in Asia, "offering customers the flexibility to reduce their supply chain emissions while maintaining the reliability they expect from ONE," per the release.

Overall, the collaboration should be a game-changing tool in a shipping industry that moves roughly 80% of global goods, per Statista, making it a crucial sector to clean up to bring our ecosystems back into balance and limit the worst effects of rising global temperatures, including increasingly intense extreme weather and more favorable conditions for disease spread.

Other green shipping developments include the launch of a carbon-negative waste-derived biofuel, meaning the fuel removes more carbon from the air than it produces when burned, according to Energy Policy. A battery-electric container ship has also passed its trial period in China.

"We are very pleased to sign an agreement with ONE as the first logistics company in Asia and aim to build a more sustainable future through the provision of eco-friendly shipping solutions together," said Kohei Omura, Yusen's head of ocean freight forwarding group, per the release.

"Together, we are advancing our shared commitment to sustainable shipping and supporting the industry's decarbonization goals," Santos added.

