Small town sees unexpected benefits after shutting down once-crucial industry: 'Life keeps getting better and better'

The land around the town looks completely different from what it did a few years ago.

Narisong, a small town in Inner Mongolia, used to run heavily on coal mining. But local leaders launched a cleanup program to fix the damage left behind by mining and started bringing solar energy projects to the area. These efforts are leading to more jobs and fresh ways for people to earn a living.

The biggest project so far is a solar farm that covers more than 1,600 acres of former mining land, according to a report from ECNS. The panels supply clean energy and create rental income. Some residents earn more than $500 a month from maintaining the panels and extra money from leasing their land to the companies behind the project.

"I work in the reclaimed area of Changxu coal mine, mainly maintaining and inspecting solar panels," one resident told ECNS. "After deductions for social security, I earn over 4,000 yuan a month. I also earn steady rental income from leasing my land to the companies — life keeps getting better and better."

The town is also growing medicinal herbs and building eco-tourism programs to attract more visitors. Around 500 jobs have been created through these efforts so far. According to reports, rural areas across China are seeing similar clean energy growth as the country continues to lead the world in solar expansion.

Some old mining areas have been planted with trees and bushes to hold the ground in place, while other spots are being used to grow medicinal herbs and native plants. Crews have started fixing broken water channels so more of the area can hold moisture and support life again. Local officials say these changes are helping reduce dust storms and making the air easier to breathe.

The solar panels are also pulling a lot of weight. By producing more clean energy on-site, the town isn't as dependent on older, dirtier power sources. That means the electricity is not only cleaner but also more consistent and affordable for surrounding communities.

Some coal plants in the U.S. are being turned into battery storage sites and solar fields instead of being left to rot. For example, a large plant in North Carolina is now making clean energy instead of pollution. Similar sites are being used to store renewable power or support new energy projects.

For Narisong, this work is creating steady jobs, more income, and cleaner air. It also demonstrates how land that once caused harm can support people and the planet.

