Luxury soap maker launches groundbreaking product made from surprising materials: 'Its qualities ... are interesting'

The manufacturer is in the process of scaling up its production facilities.

A luxury soap maker is continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible with mushrooms and coffee grounds, launching fully compostable mycelium-based boxes.

As ThePackHub detailed, Savonneries Bruxelloises teamed up with sustainable materials producer Permafungi to develop a plastic-free packaging solution to house its iconic Black Roses and Ginger & Lime soaps. The limited-edition soap boxes hit shelves in May.

A key component in emerging energy-storage solutions, sustainable construction techniques, and more, mycelium (essentially the root system of fungi) is also an attractive packaging alternative to plastic because it is biodegradable and not derived from polluting dirty fuels.

Permafungi is in the process of scaling up its production facilities after raising $1.9 million in funding to bring its "mycomaterial" to brands like Savonneries Bruxelloises, per the report.

"This material generates ten times less carbon dioxide (CO2) and uses about eight times less energy than the production of polystyrene foam," Permafungi says of its mycelium-based mycomaterial on its website. "Its qualities in terms of strength, impermeability and fire resistance are interesting for creating quality products, still able to be composted."

Savonneries Bruxelloises' boxes can be composted at home, helping to reduce landfill waste and the associated methane pollution while providing buyers with additional value in the form of nutrient-rich fertilizer.

ThePackHub reported that the mycelium is also locally sourced from Belgian forest collective Les Copains des Bois, thereby limiting the possibility of pollution linked to extensive transport.

What's more, the Brussels-based soap maker's mycelium boxes contain upcycled wood offcuts and coffee grounds, supporting Permafungi's mission of transforming agricultural and urban waste into practical materials that reduce environmental harm.

While agriculture and urban development are essential, waste from the sector can cause air and water pollution, degrade soil, and release heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, ultimately threatening the systems we rely on for survival. Yet it is possible to maintain a healthy balance.

Elsewhere, projects focused on sustainable resource management include repurposing coffee grounds into stronger and more eco-friendly building materials, while furniture makers like Room & Board are transforming reclaimed wood into heirloom-quality furniture.

According to Savonneries Bruxelloises, its limited-edition mycelium soap box is exclusively available online or at its boutique in the Galeries Royales Saint-Hubert in Brussels.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.