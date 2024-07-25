Designer develops 'mushroom' home using mycelium: 'To evoke a feeling of nature combined with luxury'

"It just goes to show that when we work with nature's genius, the sky — or the mushroom cap — is the limit."

Imagine living in a home that grows right out of the ground, nurtured by nature itself. Well, the first building made of mycelium — the root structure of mushrooms — is doing exactly that in the Czech Republic right now.

This otherworldly abode, the Samorost house, puts a whole new spin on glamping by showing off mycelium's amazing potential as an Earth-friendly building material. Designed by a clever graduate student, it's set to open its doors later this year, according to Designboom.

So, why fungus? Turns out, when it's grown just right, mycelium is great at insulating walls, ceilings, and floors. Plus, it can be used for making funky furniture and even act as decoration. In other words, it could replace loads of un-green building supplies.

The idea for the Samorost house sprouted from a series of innovation projects focused on dreaming up alternative building materials. Once the concept took root, it grew into two mushroom-shaped living spaces joined by a lush green connector, complete with a kitchen, bedroom, and lots of groovy mushroom vibes.

What's really special is the way mycelium is being used to create cozy, practical spaces that feel luxurious while celebrating nature. The designers told Designboom: "Our intention was to use myco-composite and other natural materials to make the interior space as practical as possible, but at the same time to evoke a feeling of nature combined with luxury and to captivate its visitors at first sight."

From the mushroom cap-inspired roof shingles right down to the myco-furniture, this house blooms with sustainable style.

But the Samorost house is more than a fun place to wake up in the woods. It's paving the way for a funky future where buildings are quite literally grown, not made. By using organic materials like mycelium, we could seriously slash the construction industry's enormous carbon footprint.

While it's too soon to say when mushroom mansions will be popping up, the Samorost house is a major step toward making eco-friendly building the new norm. It just goes to show that when we work with nature's genius, the sky — or the mushroom cap — is the limit.

