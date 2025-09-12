Officials launch new curbside solution for major issue with trash pickup: 'It makes a huge difference'

Rhode Island is getting its first municipal curbside compost service, according to The Providence Journal.

A two-year pilot program in the communities of Bristol and Barrington is starting on Sept. 18. The hope is that by diverting organic waste from municipal landfills, the communities could save on tipping fees.

"Trash is heavy and food waste is always the heaviest part," said Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District program coordinator Stella Piasecki, per the Providence Journal. "If we are diverting that, it makes a huge difference, especially when you have a large number of people doing it."

To incentivize adoption, the composting partner, Black Earth, is offering discounts to early subscribers. Curbside service in Bristol will cost $50 in the first year and $99.99 in the second, provided residents are among the first 500 to sign up. Beyond that, the service will cost $139.99 annually. Rates in Barrington are $66.66, $133.33, and $149.99, respectively.

The program has had to navigate a loss of federal funding, but the non-profit 11th Hour Racing has been able to step in and help subsidize costs and provide funding for community education.

In addition to generating savings in waste management, composting helps reduce pollution and improve soil quality. When left to landfill, organic matter in low-oxygen environments generates methane. This heat-trapping gas contributes to destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. These cause damage to housing and agriculture, and include considerable costs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

The real tragedy of leaving organic matter in landfills is that when properly processed, compost can dramatically improve soil health, which is good news for gardeners and farmers.

With the composting program nearly underway in Rhode Island, the main challenge is getting residents to participate.

"We're trying to get as many Rhode Islanders composting as possible," said Piasecki, per The Providence Journal. "That's our goal right now."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.