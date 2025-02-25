  • Outdoors Outdoors

Investigation reveals concerning fact about highway authority: 'Unfortunately, this seems to be a low priority'

"It is recognized good practice and should be reflected in National Highways' own maintenance schedules."

by Susan Elizabeth Turek
"It is recognized good practice and should be reflected in National Highways' own maintenance schedules."

Photo Credit: iStock

A citizen's request to access information related to the inspection of runoff ponds and other interceptors, including gullies, alongside motorways in the United Kingdom revealed a concerning gap in coverage — raising fears of toxic contamination. 

What's happening?

The New Civil Engineer reported in February that a member of the public obtained access to National Highways data under the Freedom of Information Act, which guarantees the right to see information held by public authorities upon request. They relayed their findings to NCE. 

The information revealed seven Greater Manchester interceptors around motorways hadn't been inspected or maintained since 2007 despite the fact that separator systems are ideally serviced at least every six months, per environmental consultancy Adler & Allan. 

"Although this isn't a mandatory standard in the U.K., it is recognized good practice and should be reflected in National Highways' own maintenance schedules," said Jo Bradley, director of operations at the nonprofit Stormwater Shepherds, which aims to ensure future generations have access to clean water.

All in all, records showed that 37 interceptors in Rochdale, Manchester, Bury, Tameside, Stockport, and Trafford hadn't been inspected or cleaned since at least 2018. 

Why is this concerning? 

Interceptors collect road runoff such as fuel, oil, brake fluid, pieces of tires, and elements from deteriorating road surfaces. When they don't receive proper maintenance, hazardous materials — including microplastics from tires — can build up before making their way into crucial streams, rivers, and other waterways that serve the general public.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"It's increasingly clear that … our rivers and waters courses are also in a poor state due to pollution flowing off the nation's roads and verges," said Friends of the Earth nature campaigner Paul de Zylva.

"... Over time, these pollutants get blown and washed into rivers and waterways near to roads, where they're carried far and wide. Unfortunately, this seems to be a low priority for our highways authorities and the Environment Agency, as the lack of inspections reflect."

For its part, when it responded to the request for data, National Highways asserted that "the runoff ponds with inspections dating between 2007-2012 are likely to have been inspected since, but our records are unable to verify this," per NCE

Would you want a garden that can take care of itself?

Sign me up 👍

Depends on the price 🤔

No — that ruins the fun ☹️

I don't like gardening ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

However, Bradley told the outlet that a visit to several interceptors along junctions 6 and 7 on M60 appeared to tell a different story. 

"You know that they haven't been emptied for 15 years; we can see that because we can see that the trees have grown up around the manholes and around the device," Bradley said. 

What's being done about this?

A National Highways spokesperson told NCE that the agency is "committed to improving water quality" and aiming to "address all our high-risk outfalls by 2030," with annual inspections on interceptors for 2025-26 and reactive maintenance. If it successfully executes the plan, it would move the needle in a positive direction, even if it doesn't fulfill the ideal six-month mark.

As a technical partner, professional services consultancy WSP will work closely with National Highways and other program partners Mott Macdonald, Ramboll, and AECOM to verify high-risk assets and develop a strategy to mitigate risks and improve water quality as well as protect vulnerable wildlife that depend on the area's natural resources for survival.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x