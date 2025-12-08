Traveler shares photo of unbelievable sighting in US airport: 'Is this real?'

It would be nice if life were more absurd in a fun way sometimes.

Unfortunately, the stories found in r/LateStageCapitalism are more so angering or downright annoying. In this case, a traveler shared a photo on Reddit of an ad at the bottom of their tray while in line at TSA.

"Seen … at LAX Terminal 7," the original poster said in a comment.

The photo showed the ad. It was for the movie "Heart of Stone," which starred Gal Gadot.

One commenter couldn't believe what they were seeing and asked, "Is this real?"

Another Redditor replied, "Yep, I saw these … at LAX."

While this ad is for a movie, other forms of advertisement can be more harmful to us and our environment.

Excessive ads can lead to excessive consumption. They encourage us to waste our money on unnecessary things and pollute our planet in the process.

This isn't the only place ads have been crammed into recently, either. Floating ads were spotted at beaches in Mumbai, India, and Miami. A Hindu festival in Mumbai was also flooded with ads, and baseball fans watching from home have found onscreen ads distracting.

One Reddit user shared some complex thoughts they had about the airport's ad situation. They stated, "Though all of the bins had the same advertisement for some 'airport friendly' slip-on shoes. A small part of me thought it was a pretty clever ad (tons of people waiting in line, struggling to take their shoes off, surrounded by ads for slip-on shoes)."

They continued: "Most of me hated the fact that we live in late-stage capitalism and are bombarded with advertisements in every corner of our lives."

While some may find this annoying, others might find it disheartening. Whether a company is drilling for oil or displaying excessive ads, unsustainable actions add up. They can instill apathy in us over time.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing you can do.

Establishing or engaging with a Buy Nothing group in your area can help you save money and reduce waste. Using every bit of product in a container before you throw it out is also frugal and can minimize landfill waste.

You can even multiply your impact by taking sustainable action in your community. It may not always be easy, but taking any kind of action can reduce apathy and create hope.

