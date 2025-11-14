Resident sparks outrage with photo of concerning sighting at popular festival: 'Such a shame'

A widely cherished Hindu festival in Mumbai left celebrants dismayed as an overwhelming wave of advertisements threatened to overshadow the spirit of tradition.

"Why do we need our so loved festival lane full of advertisements?" asked a concerned citizen on the r/mumbai subreddit.

"It looks way more commercial, it's not IPL, it's a Hindu Festival," they continued, comparing the new look of the festival to notoriously commercialized sporting events like the Indian Premier League.

In an age driven by hyper-commercialization, the sight of religious and cultural spaces plastered with branding is becoming increasingly common. The issue is owing to a global trend: advertisement inundation.

According to Medium, research in 2021 found that consumers were exposed to between 6,000 and 10,000 advertisements every day.

The publication noted that "this relentless flood of marketing messages not only shapes our consumer habits, but also deeply influences societal values and personal identity."

From subtle placements to blatant billboards, advertising pushes us to consume more, at the expense of both our savings and the planet.

The production and disposal that accompany overconsumption generates vast amounts of pollution.

One study published in the journal Scientific Reports by Christoph Meinrenken, associate research scientist at the Earth Institute's Research Program on Sustainability Policy and Management, estimated that the average product emits 6.3 times its own weight in pollutants during its lifecycle.

When advertisements dominate our daily lives, our collective urge to buy more accelerates environmental degradation and fills landfills with waste.

Yet in a world powered by capitalism, advertising remains inescapable.

Redditors pointed to this sentiment. It's not that consumers like seeing adverts everywhere; it's that they generate money for corporations.

"It's not need or liking, it's money," one said.

Another reflected on how holidays have shifted from festive events to money generators.

"Money," they commented. "Most holidays and festivals have become capitalistic holidays now. Such a shame!"

