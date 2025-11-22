Officials announce new $30 billion plan that will shake up energy market: 'A crucial step'

This country's new climate goal is helping move us closer to a greener future.

Morocco's climate goal will see coal power phased out by 2040, according to Climate Change News. The phase-out is estimated to cost around $30 billion, which includes new infrastructure and retiring old plants.

The nation currently sources over 60% of its energy from coal, per CCN, so switching to electric could significantly reduce its pollution.

Burning coal for energy generates the most carbon pollution compared to other fossil fuels like oil and gas. Coal currently supplies just over one-third of the planet's electricity, making it the most used, yet most unsustainable, fossil fuel option.

As coal spews carbon and other pollutants into the air, heat becomes more easily trapped in the atmosphere. Not only does this raise the average global temperature, but it also impacts air quality, resulting in over 100 million premature deaths.

Switching to sustainable sources of power, like water, wind, and solar, can have a significant impact on people's health, a nation's economy, and the planet. As of October 2025, nearly 150 countries, like Switzerland and Uzbekistan, had some sort of net-zero climate goal, according to Climate Action Tracker.

Whether these countries are actually on track to meet their goal is another problem — the United States was just downgraded to "critically insufficient" in terms of climate policy.

To reduce reliance on non-renewable energy in your home, consider sustainable home upgrades like heat pumps, induction stovetops, and solar panels. Not only are you helping address the planet's air pollution problem, but you'll save money on your monthly utility bill, too.

Powering Past Coal Alliance head of secretariat Julia Skorupska believes confirming a coal phase-out date is great progress for Morocco.

"Setting a coal phase-out date is a crucial step that paves the way for cleaner air, good quality jobs, and cheaper energy," Skorupska said, per CCN.

