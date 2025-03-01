  • Business Business

Nation adopts aggressive new pollution policy in wake of court ruling — here are the bold new objectives

The country had previously committed to cut emissions in half by 2030 from where they were in 1990.

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Switzerland is stepping up its efforts to cut emissions, approving new climate targets. Reuters reported that the goal is to reduce emissions by 2035 to at least 65% of 1990 levels.

Last year's European court ruling that Switzerland was not doing enough to protect the environment prompted this more aggressive approach to combating rising global temperatures.

These new objectives coincide with the country's commitment to The Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty adopted by 196 parties in 2015 at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, France.

In contrast, President Trump is withdrawing the United States from The Paris Agreement, as he did during his first term, citing that it poses an unfair economic burden on the U.S.

Environmental groups have criticized the decision. As NPR reported, Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and an architect of the Paris Agreement, was unhappy about losing U.S. support but said that international climate action "has proven resilient and is stronger than any single country's politics and policies."

Despite policies and politics, we can still take steps as individuals to combat the warming of the planet.

Upgrading your appliances can reduce energy usage in your home, resulting in cost savings. Installing solar panels is another way to combat the warming of the planet, and community solar programs allow you to tap into clean energy without the need to install rooftop panels.

By adopting new climate targets, Switzerland is taking a more aggressive approach to the climate crisis. The country had previously committed to cut emissions in half by 2030 from where they were in 1990.

The new amendment is part of a long-term climate strategy focused on the important role of renewable and clean energy.

