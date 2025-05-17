Governor sparks criticism with perplexing statement after vetoing public safety bill: 'What he said was wrong'

"He put more effort into his silly video than in trying to understand the bill."

Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana made a decision that could cause a significant setback in the journey toward sustainable food packaging in the state.

What's happening?

As detailed by the Daily Montanan in early May, a video posted on social media showed Gianforte, a Republican, explaining why he vetoed a bill that would have gradually phased out the use of Styrofoam in local food establishments.

"This bill would create a new government program costing $300,000," Gianforte said in the video released on May 5, the same day he vetoed the bill. "The state banning Styrofoam is costly government overreach, and, like many Montanans, I enjoy hot coffee in a Styrofoam cup, because it keeps it hot. And this bill is a hot mess."

The sponsor of House Bill 477, Representative Marilyn Marler, a Democrat, seemed to indicate to the Daily Montanan that she feels the governor missed the point of the bill to protect the environment and overall human health.

"What he said was wrong. He was trying to be bombastic," Marler said. "He put more effort into his silly video than in trying to understand the bill."

Why is this important?

House Bill 477 would have phased out Styrofoam containers from restaurants and other establishments, banning items such as coffee cups, plates, and trays. In Montana, around 7,500 establishments would have been affected, but the ban would not have been applied to other industries — for example, in medical supply transportation, where a suitable alternative may not be readily available.

Despite its popularity, Styrofoam, which is made from polystyrene, may pose health and environmental threats. The material is not recyclable, causing it to end up in landfills before breaking down into microplastics that can pollute the environment and accumulate in our bodies. Styrofoam also contains chemicals that may leach into food and be ingested by wildlife and humans.

Leading up to the veto, the bill had bipartisan support. According to the Daily Montanan, it passed 56-44 in the House and 26-24 in the Senate, with all Democrats and a total of 26 Republicans voting for the bill.

"I don't think people realize the fact that it leaches into food," Senator Daniel Zolnikov, a Republican, told the local outlet. "Change is hard, but children have these chemicals leaching into their food, and we just know more about that than we used to. It seemed like a logical thing since we've realized how unhealthy it is."

What can be done about this?

Unfortunately, it may be back to the drawing board for those in Montana who were looking forward to this large-scale transition to more sustainable food packaging.

Other states like Oregon, Washington, California, and New York have already taken steps to reduce or ban the use of Styrofoam in the food industry, per the Daily Montanan. These initiatives promote reusable, eco-friendly alternatives likely to be far less harmful to the environment and to human health.

But even in places where Styrofoam bans don't currently exist, consumers can try to avoid single-use items that contribute to pollution and potentially harm human health. Many coffee shops will fill to-go mugs from home, for example, and you can consider bringing glass or stainless steel containers to tote leftovers from restaurants.

It can also make a difference to support candidates who champion climate-friendly policies and policies focused on a healthier future for all.

