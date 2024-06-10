Oreo parent company launches initiative to find innovative startup snack partners: 'We need to look to groundbreaking entrepreneurs'

These potential innovations could result in healthier snacking options for consumers as well as more options for those with dietary restrictions or allergies.

Are you feeling bored and uninspired by the snacks in your pantry these days? Do you wish you could indulge in a treat that isn't inherently unhealthy for you but aren't sure where to find it? Or do you have dietary restrictions that limit your options altogether?

Well, fear not. Mondelēz International, the parent company of Oreo and its longer-term parent company Nabisco, is looking to mentor and ultimately partner with startups via a program that prioritizes clean, "free-from" ingredients — foods made without gluten, dairy, nuts, etc. — and sustainable packaging materials and production processes. Per VegNews, this could mean that new nutritious, plant-based snacks are coming down the pike and into the shopping carts of consumers.

The company's CoLab Tech accelerator program, which was jump-started last year to encourage "innovation across its snack portfolio," is spearheading a two-month program that includes one-on-one mentorship and the opportunity for proof of concept testing, according to VegNews.

Mondelēz International already has several plant-based snack options, and CoLab Tech focused on free-from ingredients last year, per VegNews. With the plant-based snack market valued at $46 billion globally in 2022 and expected to keep growing, according to the publication, Mondelēz International seems to be furthering its commitment to remain a part of that trend.

These potential innovations could result in healthier snacking options for consumers as well as more options for those with dietary restrictions or allergies. Additionally, there could be significant environmental benefits. According to Statista, humans generate more than 350 million metric tons of plastic waste per year. Many snacks are packaged in plastic, which ends up in our landfills —- or worse, our oceans.

Additionally, the ingredients in many common snacks, including dairy, can cause harm to the planet. According to UC Boulder, "animal agriculture produces 65% of the world's nitrous oxide emissions which has a global warming impact 296 times greater than carbon dioxide."

Efforts such as that of Mondelēz International work to curb the generation of plastic waste in the snack industry as well as the use of animal products. And there are other companies committed to similar goals — a British chip company's new bags are being touted as biodegradable, and a different startup has developed an edible coating in lieu of packaging.

"As consumers increasingly prioritize personal well-being, planet-positive choices, and more interesting eating experiences, we need to look to groundbreaking entrepreneurs who have developed new tools and technologies that enable us to continue leading the future of snacking," said Ian Noble, vice president for global ingredient research and development at Mondelēz International, per VegNews.

