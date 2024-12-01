Customer alarmed after discovering common issue with food at local Walmart: 'Definitely makes you question the quality control'

"Had to double-check my cart before too."

A concerning trend is emerging at America's largest retail chain, where shoppers report finding moldy products on store shelves long before expiration dates.

Recent social media posts have recorded premature food spoilage, highlighting storage and quality control issues that could contribute to unnecessary food waste.

What's happening?

"A number of products at my local wally [Walmart] come pre moldy. multiple products made me double check the whole cart," one frustrated customer reported in Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating community, sharing photos of moldy tomatoes and cheese they discovered while shopping.

Other shoppers chimed in to share similar experiences. "Had to double-check my cart before too but its wild that its happening so often definitely makes you question the quality control there," one commenter wrote, suggesting this is more than an isolated incident.

Why is food waste concerning?

Food that spoils prematurely in stores creates a chain reaction of environmental problems.

Food that decomposes in landfills releases methane, a potent gas that contributes to our planet's overheating. The resources used to grow, process, and transport these products (including water, energy, and packaging materials) go to waste.

And the financial impact extends beyond the retailer to consumers who must make additional shopping trips, using more fuel and resources.

Is the company doing anything about this?

Walmart has previously committed to achieving zero waste in the United States and Canada by 2025. The company has implemented various food waste reduction strategies, including improved inventory management systems, to cut its food waste in half by 2030.

It has also partnered with food banks and hunger relief organizations to donate eligible unsold food items, helping to reduce waste while supporting local communities.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Many stores are adopting intelligent inventory management systems that use artificial intelligence to predict demand and reduce overstocking. Some retailers are partnering with apps like Too Good To Go, which allows customers to purchase surplus food at reduced prices before it spoils.

Shoppers can carefully inspect products before purchase and report quality concerns to store management. Shopping more frequently for smaller amounts of fresh produce also reduces the chance of food spoiling at home.

Additionally, learning proper food storage techniques and understanding the difference between "best by" and "use by" dates can help consumers make informed decisions that reduce waste and save money.

