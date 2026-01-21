Concerned resident sparks outrage with photo of obnoxious trend on city streets: 'How are these legal?'

"Not even public streets are safe now."

You can't look anywhere and not find some kind of advertisement these days, whether it's on your television, refrigerator, or inside a fortune cookie.

One Redditor became so frustrated that they took to the r/Edinburgh subreddit to complain about the latest ads in their area. They titled their post, "How are these legal?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



They shared a photo of trucks with billboards set up in the back and wrote: "These 'Mobile Media' trucks are annoying driving billboards. Creating more traffic and visual clutter."

Other Reddit users chimed in with their thoughts on the obtrusive advertising.

"It is also apparent that we can't go anywhere without being advertised too, not even public streets are safe now," one person said.

Another Redditor declared, "Hot take: Any advertising whatsoever in public spaces should not be legal."

These days, advertisements inundate us constantly, blaring about products and services we neither need nor want. While ads of all kinds are annoying and often in the way, mobile billboards, in particular, can be dangerous, as they feature extremely bright lights that distract drivers, which can lead to accidents.

According to Fortune, in the 1970s, U.S. consumers saw about 500 ads per day; by 2023, that number had grown to over 5,000 per day. All that advertising can be more harmful to people than you might expect.

Excessive advertisements can negatively impact people's mental and physical health by encouraging unhealthy habits and often promote negative stereotypes, according to the Michigan Journal of Economics.

Additionally, the disproportionate amount of advertising we are forced to contend with manipulates our emotions to create perceived needs, leading to excessive consumption.

Overconsumption causes more unwanted items to be tossed into our already crowded landfills, contributing to pollution in the atmosphere, which further affects our health and well-being.

At this point, most people seem utterly fed up with excessive advertisements.

As one Redditor pointed out on the thread, "Can advertisement in general just f*** off a bit more, when it's needless you bring down most people's days just that little bit more."

