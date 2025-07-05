Outraged onlooker shares photo of 'eyesore' disrupting city: 'This should be made illegal'

A Reddit user called out what they saw as a wasteful and disruptive setup in the middle of Galway, Ireland. The post shows a large, TV-style screen powered by a diesel generator, running overnight to display a furniture store ad.

"What an environmental waste," the user wrote. "This should be made illegal."

The image, shared in the r/Ireland subreddit, shows the sign positioned on the sidewalk in front of an EZ Living Furniture store.

Diesel generators release harmful pollutants, including nitrogen oxides and fine particles, and burning fuel all night for an ad doesn't sit well with people trying to sleep nearby.

But this moment also points to something bigger. Constant advertising encourages people to buy more than they need, which adds to pollution from product manufacturing and packaging, and sends even more items to landfills. According to a 2022 report by Purpose Disruptors, ad-driven consumption in the UK is linked to nearly 32% more carbon pollution than the country would otherwise produce.

While diesel generators are often used for backup or temporary power, they're a major source of avoidable pollution in cities. According to a report by NESCAUM, diesel generators can significantly impact urban air quality, especially when used outside of emergency situations. They release black carbon, which is a powerful climate pollutant, and are often far less efficient than grid electricity or clean alternatives.

As cities push to meet climate goals, cutting out unnecessary diesel use has become a growing priority.

This isn't the first time people have spoken up about energy-wasting ads. A billboard in Cincinnati was "retina-melting" bright, which prompted a conversation about light pollution as well as overconsumption. More communities are turning to Buy Nothing groups and secondhand marketplaces instead of leaning on flashy ad campaigns.

"It appears the furniture site has no sustainability statement whatsoever," one commenter wrote.

"...if they do, say 16 billboards a year, getting those manufactured is probably a lot more damaging than one electronic display," another commenter wrote in response to a comment claiming that at least the diesel generator uses less fuel than a car.

"A traditional billboard with pasted adverts emits even less. I'm assuming that's what the OP was getting at," a third commenter added.

"This sign is an eyesore and an unnecessary source of pollution," wrote another.

