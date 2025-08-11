Residents outraged by obnoxious trend taking over city streets: 'Clearly this needs to be illegal'

"If you see it, take a picture and make your voice heard!"

From adverse weather conditions to poorly paved roads, commuting can present a number of challenges for drivers. For residents in Utah, a controversial form of on-the-road advertising has introduced an entirely new challenge.

A few companies have explored the concept of LED advertisements wrapped around the exterior of box trucks. To highlight just how dangerous this concept can be, one Redditor took to r/SaltLakeCity to share a few concerning pictures.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, we can see a trio of nighttime photos that show how "nice and bright" the LED screens can be. To make matters worse, these mobile advertisements are at eye level for drivers.

Distracted driving can have catastrophic consequences. Any activity or visual that diverts a driver's attention away from the primary task of driving can significantly increase the risk of accidents.

According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving resulted in the deaths of 3,275 people in 2023. While the majority of these incidents are attributed to cellphone usage, distracted driving can be the result of anything from spilling a drink in the car to glancing at a billboard.

Many Redditors in the comments section designated the mobile advertisement as an unmistakable distraction to drivers. Some even questioned its legality.

"Is anyone super familiar with pertinent laws and regulations around this?" asked one commenter.

"Clearly this needs to be illegal, so I hope someone starts the process to make it happen," noted a second Redditor.

A third commenter even offered their support to bring this matter to local politicians' attention: "As this becomes more prevalent, we need to join in collective action and tell our city, county, and state lawmakers/reps to ban this! If you see it, take a picture and make your voice heard!"

