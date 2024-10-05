Driver raises concerns after sharing photo of ironic mobile billboard truck: 'It's actually painful to look directly at'

"How is this even legal?"

A startling sight on Denver's streets has locals seeing red, and not just from traffic lights.

A Reddit user shared a photo of a blindingly bright mobile billboard truck, sparking a passionate discussion about road safety and advertising ethics.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image, shared with the r/Denver community, shows a glaring LED display for Matlin Injury Law illuminating an otherwise dark highway. The original poster quipped that the law firm might be trying to drum up business by causing more accidents, a comment made in jest but reflecting real concerns.

"This truck has been driving all around downtown the past couple weeks. It's actually painful to look directly at," the Redditor explained in a comment. "How is this even legal?"

While mobile billboards aren't new, this example pushes the boundaries of acceptability. The truck's intense brightness harms drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike. Sudden glare can temporarily blind road users, increasing the risk of collisions and injuries — ironically, the very situations the advertised law firm claims to address.

This incident highlights a broader issue: the relentless encroachment of advertising into our daily lives. From social media to street corners, we're bombarded with messages urging us to buy, consume, and discard at an ever-increasing pace. This cycle of excessive consumption contributes to planet-overheating pollution through increased production and overflowing landfills.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The environmental impact of such aggressive advertising goes beyond immediate safety concerns. Energy-hungry LED displays consume significant power, often derived from dirty energy sources. Additionally, the culture of consumerism leads to increased resource extraction, manufacturing emissions, and waste, all accelerating atmospheric pollution and environmental degradation.

Reddit users were quick to voice their displeasure.

"I saw one of those LED board on a Subie Outback the other day," one commenter noted. "I hate that this is becoming a thing. Definitely don't need more ads in my life."

Another urged action: "Write to your congressional rep. They do away with LED roadway signs they can do away with them on the road."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.