Mitsubishi sparks buzz by doubling down on new vehicle strategy: 'Just the beginning'

Mitsubishi Motors is doubling down on its comeback plan in North America, according to a press release. Just months after confirming a new battery-electric SUV, the company announced plans for a second new model — an off-road-focused variant of its popular Outlander — set to arrive in late 2026.

The move builds on Mitsubishi's Momentum 2030 strategy, a multiyear plan to expand its U.S. lineup with one new or refreshed model each year. Alongside the upcoming battery electric vehicle, the Outlander model will feature off-road bodywork, drive modes, and unique interior styling designed for drivers looking to explore beyond paved roads.

Company President and CEO Mark Chaffin called the pair of launches "just the beginning, with more new vehicles and more news coming." Mitsubishi's plan signals renewed competition with other automakers rapidly expanding their hybrid and fully electric offerings. The brand's signature Super-All Wheel Control system — tested in global rally circuits — will power the new model's off-road capabilities.

The upcoming BEV, launching next summer, reflects Mitsubishi's growing investment in cleaner technologies. Electric vehicles offer major benefits for drivers: no oil changes, fewer moving parts to maintain, lower fuel costs, and zero tailpipe pollution.



According to Massachusetts Institute of Technology research, gas-powered cars produce an average of 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile over their lifetimes, compared with 200 grams for EVs charged on the U.S. power grid.

Even when factoring in the energy and materials used for battery production, EVs break even quickly. A Tesla Model 3, for example, offsets its manufacturing pollution in as few as 13,500 miles compared with a gas-powered Toyota Corolla.



Charging at home is far cheaper than using public stations — often saving drivers hundreds of dollars per year. Homeowners can get free, instant estimates for Level 2 charger installations through Qmerit. Pairing an EV with rooftop solar can further reduce charging costs, and platforms like EnergySage make it simple to compare vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar setups.

For anyone planning a switch, making your next car electric will make your daily drive cleaner, quieter, and more affordable.

