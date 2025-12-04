Unexpected new major now second-most-popular among MIT undergraduate students: 'A new era'

"This is so cool to me."

Artificial intelligence is already dominating the conversation in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street. Now, it's becoming the hottest thing on campus.

The New York Times reported on the rapid rise of AI as a concentration on college campuses. That trend includes nearly 330 students at the vaunted Massachusetts Institute of Technology majoring in AI and decision-making. That leaves computer science as the lone major that is more popular.

Notably, the major has only been offered at MIT since 2022. Other schools are following suit, with the University of California San Diego and the University of South Florida, among numerous others, establishing AI-focused majors that are attracting hordes of students.

Undoubtedly, the ubiquity of ChatGPT and the opportunities available at soaring companies like Nvidia are generating interest from students. Further contributing to the trend, the Times noted the difficult job market for graduates in computer science.

The combination of those factors has created "a new era for computing degrees becoming more specialized," according to Tracy Camp, the executive director of the Computing Research Association. However, the rise of AI has environmental benefits and drawbacks.

On the plus side, AI has the potential to refine weather forecasting and the energy and agricultural sectors. For example, AI can improve solar power forecasts, balancing supply and demand, and enhancing grid reliability. It can optimize pesticide usage on farms and better predict natural disasters.

The negatives are that it involves sky-high energy and water consumption while generating e-waste. Data centers that power AI stress the grid, which can hamstring communities. There are also security issues and unintended consequences when society is overly reliant on machines.

Still, with some of the best and brightest working on AI, it can only be seen as a positive. After all, if harnessed with good intentions, AI can do wonders for the environment. Students apparently agree and are excited to be pioneers in the growing field.

"This is so cool to me to have the opportunity to be at the forefront of this," UC San Diego freshman Leena Banga relayed to The Times.

