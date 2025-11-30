Wall Street expert issues surprising outlook on AI: 'You can't look at AI as a bubble'

"This is just the beginning."

While fears of an AI-fueled economic bubble keep rising, some of Wall Street's biggest voices say there's no reason to panic.

According to NBC News, Goldman Sachs economist Joseph Briggs told clients that the surge in AI investment — from cloud infrastructure to new data centers — isn't a sign of irrational hype.

His note, titled "AI Spending Is Not Too Big," argued that the technology is already boosting productivity and could deliver "outsized returns over the long run."

In short: if AI keeps improving, the billions flowing into it may prove not just sustainable, but essential.

Briggs isn't alone. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon compared today's AI boom to the early days of the internet.

"You can't look at AI as a bubble," he said at a Fortune conference, adding that transformative tech cycles often face skepticism before reshaping entire industries.

Beyond the financial markets, AI's rapid expansion carries environmental consequences. Training large models and running data centers consumes massive amounts of electricity and water — the former is often sourced from dirty fuels, increasing planet-warming pollution.

At the same time, AI offers opportunities to reduce environmental impact. It helps optimize renewable energy systems, cut waste and manufacturing, and accelerate breakthroughs in clean materials and more efficient designs. These innovations show how AI can drive practical solutions for greener, more sustainable living.

As AI enters daily life — from smart thermostats to electric cars — it helps people save energy and money by adjusting heating, predicting peak solar and wind power, and even easing city traffic.

On a larger scale, it drives innovations like better batteries, real-time deforestation monitoring, and pollution tracking, making sustainable living more practical than ever.

"This is just the beginning," said Mad Money host Jim Cramer. "Once the losers got wiped out, the winners won big."

Briggs agreed that the momentum is real, noting that "the enormous economic value promised by generative AI justifies the current investment in AI infrastructure."

AI's boom or bust may hinge on balancing innovation, profit, and sustainability.

