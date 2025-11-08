Research reveals how parents can protect kids from dangerous trend: 'Decreases the risk'

The trend could lead to serious problems down the road.

Middle and high school students in Missouri have reported that they can "easily obtain alcohol and vapes" in a survey released during prevention awareness month.

What's happening?

According to KYTV Springfield, the nonprofit Community Partnership of the Ozarks released the survey findings to highlight prevention strategies, such as regular parental conversations, that can work to keep students safe from illicit substances.

The survey found that 40% of sixth through 12th graders had easy access to vape products and alcohol, and more alarmingly, 33% did not see a problem with smoking or drinking at an early age.

However, if parents have regular conversations about the dangers of using these substances during adolescence, children and teens are much less likely to indulge in them.

Chris Davis of Community Partnership of the Ozarks told KYTV that "having clear no-use standards and expectations within your house," can make a real difference.

"The research shows that parents who regularly have conversations with their kids about the risk of substances and have those clear no-use standards decreases the risk of youth substance use by up to 50%," he continued.

Why are the findings important?

The findings show that Missouri students have much easier access to illicit drugs and alcohol than they should, and these substances can impact their development.

According to the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, around 5.1 million Americans between the ages of 12 and 20 report drinking alcohol regularly.

Early drinking poses numerous risks, including the development of alcohol use disorders, violence, cognitive issues, and alcohol-related accidents.

Vaping is also notoriously dangerous and bad for health, as many studies have linked it to lung damage, nicotine addiction, high blood pressure, heart problems, and more, according to the American Cancer Society.

Vapes also harm the environment, as they contribute to electronic, plastic, and chemical pollution and are not easily recyclable, creating a huge issue with safe disposal.

The more young children and teens who have access to these harmful substances, the more likely they are to develop serious health problems down the road.

What's being done to protect youth from vaping and alcohol use?

KYTV reported that the Community Partnership of the Ozarks urged parents to have open, honest conversations about their teens' drug and alcohol consumption as the top preventive measure.

The organization also encouraged residents to "support local prevention work" by volunteering with prevention programs, raising awareness in the community about risks of substance abuse, and attending community events.

Juul Labs, which was once one of the largest sellers of vapes in the United States, announced plans to release a vape device with security features that will block access to youths.

In addition, authorities in Tennessee and Florida are cracking down on illegal vape sales across the states, and a town in Washington State issued a temporary ban on the construction of new vape shops.

