Fact-checkers debunk the most prominent claims about the reliability of solar power: 'These narratives are having real-world consequences'

Investing in rooftop solar is one of the easiest ways to reduce home energy costs, but several misleading claims about solar power are circulating that could deter homeowners from upgrading.

Fact-checkers at Carbon Brief debunked some of the most common myths about solar that can negatively influence public perception and hinder the adoption of renewable energy.

One of the most prominent claims about solar is that it doesn't produce reliable energy since it only generates power when the sun shines, and therefore, reduces grid stability and safety.

While that might be a valid concern if solar were the only form of energy produced, that isn't the case, as solar complements other clean sources of electricity such as wind, nuclear, geothermal, and hydropower.

Moreover, with more battery storage systems being installed both commercially and residentially, they provide backup power during outages and reduce energy costs by storing cheap power for later use at night or during peak hours.

The International Energy Agency estimated that global electricity generated by solar will quadruple by 2030 and surpass coal, gas, nuclear, wind, and hydro to become the world's leading source of energy by 2033, revealing that solar is indeed capable of powering societies on a large scale.

Another popular critique of solar and wind energy is that they're expensive, but according to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency, more than 90% of renewable energy projects are now cheaper than comparable dirty fuel alternatives.

According to EnergySage, solar is still a great investment for homeowners, even though tax credits are expiring at the end of the year. Prices per watt are at all-time lows, and since systems last at least 30 years, that translates to decades of reduced electric bills and more energy independence.

Make sure to act fast to take advantage of the 30% federal tax credit for home solar and heat pump installations; they will expire by the end of 2025.

As Carbon Brief explained, misinformation about solar power can be incredibly harmful, and some of "these narratives are having real-world consequences." Some online anti-wind and solar groups even encourage local opposition to clean energy projects in rural communities across the U.S.

Armed with the right information, it's much easier for citizens to make informed decisions about home solar and for policymakers to pass laws that will continue promoting safe, affordable energy for all.

