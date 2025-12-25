Onlooker sparks outrage with video of world's largest sailboat in US harbor: 'I find it really hard to believe'

A Reddit post sparked debate after a Seattle resident filmed "the biggest single-masted sailboat in the world" in Elliott Bay Marina. The clip captures the massive size of the yacht, raising questions about its purpose and environmental footprint.

The voices in the video identify the vessel as the Mirabella (click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear). According to Boat International, it's now known as the M5 and is 75 meters long. It was originally built in 2004 at an estimated cost of around $50 million.

The fascination is understandable. Ultra-large private vessels have become symbols of wealth and lavish lifestyles. They're also glaring examples of the widening gap between the ultrarich and the majority of the world.

According to a 2024 report by The Harris Poll, 71% of 2,117 participants said they believe "wealth inequality is a serious national issue." That's a 5% increase from the last iteration of this report in 2022. Many people (including 74% of Hispanic people and 69% of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color polled) believe the wealth gap has grown over the last year.

The presence of superyachts in harbors can raise concerns about the effect on local communities and ecosystems as well. Even when wind-powered, these super-sailboats often rely on large diesel engines. Their pollution is much greater than that of smaller conventional boats.

Research has found that each of the richest 1% generates close to 100 times more pollution than members of the poorest 10%. Less privileged populations face the greatest consequences from human-driven climate change like extreme weather and rising grocery costs.

Sometimes, what one person does is a drop in a metaphorical ocean. But wealthy people with private jets, megayachts, and excessive lifestyles could make a huge difference right now by changing their ways.

A little innovation could make a big difference. There are promising solutions like yachts that are made with scrap metal or powered by electricity and investments in sustainable jet fuel. The Superyacht Eco Association's SEA Index was also created to assess the emissions of superyachts to incentivize cleaner choices.

Still, commenters were split between awe and disgust.

One viewer said: "I find it really hard to believe that only cost $50 million. I guess part of it would be inflation … but given how much other super yachts cost, and the added expense of the sailing parts, I'd think like $150mil at least."

Another wrote, "Owned by a Texas-based CEO of an energy company. You don't make billions serving the public good."

A third exclaimed: "What a marvelous boat! Right shame about the system that makes it possible, but my, it certainly is a sight to see."

