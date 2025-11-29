Expert reveals shocking new trend among ultra-wealthy people: 'Will stop at nothing'

"I have more clients than ever."

The exorbitant amounts that private jet owners spend on interior design and refurbishing their planes might make the average person's head spin.

Sky News republished an article that originally appeared in the New York Post describing some of the indulgent extravagances the wealthy who own private jets splurge on for what they often consider "an extension of their home," according to one interior designer.

"It seems that private jet owners, with their very deep pockets, will stop at nothing to get exactly what they want," the story said.

People who have the cash to lavish on a private jet often have the means to take their planes to new heights of luxury with details and design expenses into the millions. Sarah Mespelt Larranaga, who designed Paris Hilton's pink Gulfstream G450, said, "I have more clients than ever."

When it comes to extravagance in design, the sky's the limit — there are beds the width of the plane itself, high-end entertainment spaces, full bars and kitchens that are capable of serving five-star meals, and lush fabrics like "suede, crushed velvet, mohair sofas, and coverings of leather," per Sky News.

Private aviation, which occurs mostly in the U.S., has been increasing significantly in the last decade or so, and there's evidence that this proliferation of private flying is one of the primary causes of higher planet-warming emissions. According to an article published by Nature, "As demand growth has outpaced efficiency gains in the past, emissions from the sector will continue to rise unless sustainable aviation fuels can be made available at scale."

Celebrities like Taylor Swift, pro athletes like F1 driver Lance Stroll, and other billionaire jet-setters have faced their fair share of criticism for excessive use of private jets.

And critics of private jets don't only stick to comment sections online. Some participate in civil disobedience, such as a group in England that blocked an airport entrance and set off smoke flares in protest.

Commenters on the Sky News and New York Post articles seemed similarly vexed.

"Apparently Climate Change only affects the poor so they are the ones who have to pay to fix it," one person wrote on Sky News.

Another person pointed out a perceived hypocrisy in the original piece in the New York Post, saying, "They'll be flying in those to climate conventions to complain about my carbon footprint."

