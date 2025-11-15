University researchers explain why e-bike enthusiasts crashed a government website: 'The state was forced to fix the technology'

The response to Minnesota's electric bike rebate program was so great that it crashed a government website and spurred a university study into the demand.

The state approved up to $1,500 in rebates — $2 million total — for e-bike buyers based on income guidelines for 2024-25. A good portion of the 14,600 applicants apparently logged on right when the program opened because its site crashed. The traffic onslaught necessitated a reboot, according to the University of Minnesota.

Astoundingly, "the state was forced to fix the technology," a news release stated.

"Minnesotans seem to have an appetite to get an e-bike, whether that's because of the state's incentive or for other reasons," university researcher and study co-lead Kaitlyn Denten said.

E-bikes are a cleaner travel option that extends beyond recreation. Five e-bike trips a week can save you up to $800 when you park your gas car.

That doesn't include government incentives such as Minnesota's, and other states offer perks, too. Riding one to work can cut your travel costs and provide for better mental health, according to research.

Consumer Reports said that e-bikes can cost between $500 and $7,000 or more. It all depends on the type and brand, but rebates can usually bring the cost down significantly.

Upway sells a variety of e-bikes for up to 60% off retail prices, including popular folding and mountain versions. The service will also buy your old one if you want to upgrade or move on to something else.

Innovators are even rolling out unique types with cargo holds to make trips to the grocery store and elsewhere practical.

In Minnesota, half of the rebate program's funding went to people earning less than $75,000 a year. More than half were from the Twin Cities metro area, with an average age of 49, per the university.

There's a lot of data to unpack like demographics, details about why people bought an e-bike, and why others didn't. Amazingly, some who didn't qualify for a rebate bought one anyway.

"Or, if a couple received a rebate, they ended up buying two e-bikes. This could be spurring the use of e-bikes instead of personal vehicles," university scholar and project co-lead Camila Fonseca-Sarmiento said.

The team is continuing to analyze data based on 2025 applications. It's also looking into how the program was improved after initial-round feedback is considered.

But one thing is certain: Minnesotans don't mind a two-wheeled ride.

"Minnesota has some of the best bike infrastructure around," Denten said in the release.

Getting an e-bike is a great travel and energy upgrade that reduces reliance on dirty fuels and associated planet-warming air pollution. NASA has linked that pollution to increased extreme weather, like heatwaves, that could soon make some places uninhabitable.

