Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of massive yachts in local harbor: 'Gross'

When it comes to symbols of excess and greed, few things compare to yachts. While superyachts draw lots of ire, and deservedly so, these tacky greed symbols come in many sizes.

In the r/baltimore subreddit, one Reddit user snapped a photo showing a pair of docked mini-yachts in Baltimore's Harbor East, and people had plenty to say about it.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows a bright blue and white yacht on the left, an all-white one on the right, and a water taxi gliding straight down the middle.

One person cracked, "The blue one is mine — do you like it?"

Someone fired back, "The water Taxi?"

The poster conceded: "Ha!!! That's a good one."

While these smaller vessels seem harmless at first glance, when you take a closer look, that's not the case. Large personal vessels like these don't just guzzle more fuel; they also crowd busy harbors, making it harder for working vessels to operate. And let's not forget how much water pollution they leave in their wake.

These flashy, floating toys are becoming a more dangerous trend. Superyachts stack up like props during events like the Monaco Grand Prix, adding more pollution and noise to a coastline already struggling for air. Same vibe for when billionaires throw lavish yacht weddings — Jeff Bezos' recent bash comes to mind.

There's one story circulating in which someone took a picture of what looks like a working mini-helicopter sitting on a huge luxury yacht. This kind of excess is taking its toll on our planet as the gap between the rich and poor grows wider and wider.

But, there is some hope. While fishing boats aren't the same as yachts, a before-and-after study showed that once they left an area, ocean life quickly returned.

As for recreational boating, smaller steps — like swapping out gas-powered boats for electric ones — could help cut back pollution. Some companies even use solar panels to power boats.

Meanwhile, Redditors were not shy about expressing their disdain for the dirty fuel-guzzling mini-yachts.

One commenter said it best: "Oof, gross. We don't need this kind of trash in our harbor."

Another piled on: "Talk about an oxymoronism. Guess they are celebrating the passage of the BBB and the juicy tax cuts they'll get."

