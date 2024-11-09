Stanley cup owner faces backlash over image of 'tacky' customizations: 'This is so unappealing to look at'

"This hurts to look at."

Apparently, the Stanley cup craze is still going strong, and fans have found new ways to express their love of the reusable tumblers. However, some social media users are calling attention to the darker (and arguably stranger) side of the trend.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of a Facebook post showing a bedazzled Stanley cup thoroughly decked out in random accessories, such as a glittery bow and microphone on top, several keychains, and bracelets.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the Facebook post, someone asked the Stanley cup owner if they would use it when it's decorated, to which they replied they weren't sure.

"Imagine buying all this junk just to not even use it," the Reddit user said.

Stanley tumblers and other reusable water bottles are usually a great investment since they eliminate the need to buy disposable water bottles and reduce the amount of plastic waste in landfills. In fact, we did the calculations and found you could save $1,300 a year by switching to a planet-friendly bottle.

However, when they're treated as simply a collectible item or fashion statement, those benefits are quickly canceled out by users adding to their collection and putting strain on natural resources, contributing to planet-warming pollution from manufacturing and shipping.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

When users decorate their bottles with plastic accessories such as bows and bracelets, it also adds to the environmental impact because the plastic waste will most likely end up in landfills or natural areas, such as the oceans.

While the Stanley tumbler is undoubtedly cute and a creative medium for self-expression, it also encourages overconsumption and waste. If you want to personalize your tumblers, hand-painting them, adding custom decals, or etching a design into the cup are a few eco-friendly ideas.

"Can anyone explain why??" someone said in response to the post.

"This hurts to look at," another added.

"So... Consumerist Tacky is a thing now, I see. This is so unappealing to look at," shared another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.