Researcher raises red flags over concerning impact of city nightlife: 'People should learn'

A concerned citizen in one U.K. city is calling on her neighbors to stop throwing plastic on the ground during a night out, saying the litter is contributing to worrisome levels of microplastics pollution.

What's happening?

Onyinye Nketa, who investigated microplastics pollution during her postgraduate studies at the University of Derby, is urging people to take more care with their waste when partying in Derby's city center.

In an op-ed for Central Bylines, she says that single-use plastics such as empty food containers can often be found littering the streets in the early hours after bar patrons toss them to the ground. These plastics get whittled down over time when people walk or drive over them, and they eventually make their way into local waterways, she says.

In fact, her Master's research, which studied the distribution of these tiny plastic particles in Derby's River Derwent, found the greatest concentrations near the city center.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics have already made it into our water, soil, air, and food, making exposure inevitable for humans. For instance, they were found in 90% of protein samples tested in one study, including beef, tofu, and chicken.

After we eat, drink, or inhale these tiny plastics, they can accumulate in the body. Though it's an emerging field of study, microplastics have already been linked to various health issues, including cancer, dementia, and impaired blood flow in the brain.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get 50% off the wearable health device that can help you live a longer, stronger life Hume Band isn’t just another wearable health device — it’s your personal longevity coach, analyzing your body data to help you make small adjustments for a longer, healthier life. Hume's tracking technology monitors your metabolic capacity and gives you real-time insights into whether your daily choices are slowing aging or speeding it up — and for a limited time you can get it for 50% off. Learn more

Plus, as Nketa points out, these microplastics often make it to the sea, endangering marine life. According to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, the consumption of microplastics by animals such as corals, fish, marine mammals, seabirds, sea turtles, and zooplankton can lead to serious health problems and even death.

What's being done about microplastics?

Nketa urges other residents to be more mindful of their plastic use during a night out.

"People should learn to properly dispose of their rubbish in all circumstances," she said. "Club, restaurant, bar and pub management in the city center should encourage their customers to properly discard waste by providing smaller rubbish bins closer to the venues and possibly designate a team to routinely clear waste and ensure that the environment is clean at all times."

Another great way to reduce the amount of microplastics polluting the environment is to cut down our use of plastic across the board. Some good alternatives to single-use plastics include reusable takeout containers that can be carried to restaurants and tote bags for grocery shopping.

Meanwhile, scientists are finding ways to remove the microplastics that are already out there. For instance, one team developed all-natural coagulants derived from chickpea and tree seeds that can help pull these microscopic plastic shards out of water. Another group of scientists is using egg whites to do the same thing.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.