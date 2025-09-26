Researchers issue warning about concerning hazard lurking in common dental products — here's what you need to know

Researchers have identified several ways that common dental practices are polluting our environment, and you'll be surprised to know how.

What's happening?

Keeping teeth clean is a regular part of our daily routine, but the simple act of brushing our teeth is releasing lots of different types of pollution into the environment, according to The Conversation. Toothpaste itself contains microplastic particles that are washed down the drain every time someone cleans their teeth.

Toothbrush bristles, which are made of nylon, also wash down the sink, entering the ocean where small animals such as plankton, shellfish, and fish eat them. These bristles then build up through the food chain, meaning we are likely eating them along with our favorite seafood dishes.

Additionally, dental floss is made from nylon or Teflon, which are not biodegradable, and according to The Conversation, research even suggests that dental fillings could be causing problems. This is because modern-day fillings are made from a type of plastic that could be releasing plastic particles into our bodies and, eventually, the environment as they break down.

Why is this important?

Microplastics are plastic fragments up to five millimeters long. They are a growing source of environmental pollution that has been found in the most remote parts of the planet. Worryingly, these tiny bits of plastic have also been found inside the human body, including in the brain and reproductive organs.

According to Stanford University, a staggering 10 to 40 million metric tons of microplastics are released into the environment every year, and this number is expected to double by 2040 if current trends continue. These little pieces of plastic have been linked to numerous health conditions, including liver fibrosis, cancer, and reproductive problems.

What's being done about reducing microplastics?

Globally, there has been a big effort to reduce the amount of plastic entering our environment. Countries have been trying to negotiate a global plastics treaty to reduce the use of the material, although recent talks have stalled.

A number of countries have also implemented bans on single-use plastics, such as plastic bags and takeout containers, in the hope that this will reduce the amount of plastic trash pollution.

We can also make choices at an individual level to reduce the amount of microplastics we are exposed to. Non-plastic toothpastes and toothbrushes are available, which can eliminate plastic from our daily dental routine, and switching to bar soap can replace soap in plastic bottles. Other simple switches include using glass containers for storage instead of plastic ones.

Supporting plastic-free initiatives can also help signal to those in power that we want a plastic-free future to protect the planet and our health.

