Officials issue warning as budget cuts put US landscape at risk: 'Anticipated, not guaranteed'

One of Michigan's most comprehensive programs in the fight against invasive species has seen its budget drastically reduced.

What's happening?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced a significant budget cut that could affect a number of crucial invasive species projects in the state. Funding for the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program has been decreased by $1.2 million for the current grant cycle.

The program had anticipated $3.6 million would be made available by the state's fiscal year 2026 budget. However, it will now receive just $2.4 million.

"The timing of the grant cycle makes it necessary to announce the funding opportunity in September so funding can be awarded in March," said Joanne Foreman, DNR communications specialist for the Michigan Invasive Species Program. "Since the announcement generally comes before the state budget is complete, we are careful to note that funds are anticipated, not guaranteed."

Why is the program's budget reduction important?

The Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program has become a crucial tool for protecting vulnerable ecosystems throughout the state's environment. The program funds projects that aim to prevent, manage, and eradicate a number of invasive species.

Much of the program's funding goes to on-the-ground work and treatment projects as well as community outreach efforts to educate the public. Typically, the program offers minimum grants of $25,000 and maximums of up to $400,000. With the budget cut, a number of grants could be in jeopardy.

While not every invasive species is considered to be harmful, many of them can negatively impact environments by outcompeting native species, degrading habitats, and disrupting delicate food webs. This has the potential to reduce biodiversity and alter water quality, which can ultimately affect the fishing and tourism industries.

What's being done about invasive species in Michigan?

While the budget reduction could diminish the effectiveness of individual invasive species programs in the state, the MDNR is still encouraging local governments, nonprofit organizations, and universities to apply for funding by the November 1 deadline.

State officials are seeking applications that are able to outline clear objectives in the fight against harmful invasive species that offer significant ecological benefits. The MDNR also prioritizes grant applications that "demonstrate diverse collaboration and show strong community support."

