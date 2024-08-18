Legislation aims to help low-income families join a crucial new program — here's how it works

"Through this initiative, we're not only making solar energy more accessible to low-income households but also fueling job creation and strengthening our clean energy sector."

Michigan recently passed a budget plan that dedicates half a billion dollars to climate projects, including one program that will help low-income families access solar.

The state recently announced the newly approved budget for its MI Healthy Climate Plan, which aims for carbon neutrality in the state by 2050 and includes funding to electrify vehicles, increase public transit, expand clean energy, and decarbonize homes and businesses, among other things.

"The MI Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP) is the state's climate action roadmap that charts a path to a prosperous, healthy, equitable, carbon-neutral Michigan by 2050," according to a statement released by the state.

One of its programs, MI Solar for All — backed by $156 million in funding — will lower utility costs and increase access to rooftop and community-serving solar for 18,000 low-income families. The program is supported by the federal government's Solar for All initiative, which gave a collective $7 billion to 60 selected applicants to transition 900,000 households across the country to distributed solar.

According to the MI Solar for All website, enrolled households will save at least 20% on their energy bills. The state also says the project will help increase grid resiliency by creating capacity that can deliver power to low-income and disadvantaged households.

Solar energy is a powerful ally in the fight against rising global temperatures. Currently, about 60% of electricity generation in the U.S. comes from oil, coal, and natural gas — these energy sources are the big three when it comes to planet-heating pollution, accounting for about 75% of global pollution, per the United Nations. Meanwhile, solar is a clean alternative that generates zero pollution.

Michigan isn't alone in its quest to lessen its carbon output while supporting low-income families. For instance, Los Angeles is offering a $4,000 rebate to qualified residents for the purchase of previously owned EVs. In Corvallis, Oregon, one non-profit is helping to provide solar power to residents who may not otherwise be able to afford it. Plus, France has launched a new "social leasing" program that lets drivers lease an EV for as low as $43 a month.

You can access money-saving tax breaks and credits through the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which helps homeowners pay for green updates like solar panels, heat pumps, and EVs. You can also enroll in a community solar program near you.

According to Zachary Kolodin, the advancement of Michigan's Solar for All program marks a major step forward in the state's renewable energy efforts.

"Through this initiative, we're not only making solar energy more accessible to low-income households but also fueling job creation and strengthening our clean energy sector," he said in a statement.

"As we strive towards a more sustainable future, initiatives like MI Solar for All play a crucial role in our efforts to combat climate change and promote renewable energy," Phil Roos, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy director, added.

"By providing equitable access to solar energy, we are not only taking steps to implement the MI Healthy Climate Plan, the state's climate action roadmap, but making homes more comfortable, empowering residents and communities, and fostering local economic opportunity."

