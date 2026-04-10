Meta rolls out 1st major AI model after Zuckerberg spending spree: 'Things are going badly'

Muse Spark was introduced in a company blog post, heralding what Meta called the advent of "personal superintelligence."

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, debuted its first artificial intelligence model in over a year, CNBC reported.

Muse Spark was introduced in a company blog post on April 8, heralding what Meta called the advent of "personal superintelligence."

As CNBC noted, Muse Spark represented a high-stakes pivot point in Meta's rocky path to AI relevance. The model was announced almost a year to the day after the fraught debut of its previous model, Llama 4.

While OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude gobbled market share, an initial review of Meta's Llama 4 said the model felt "entirely lost." By mid-May of last year, Business Insider was reporting a "muted reception" and poor user adoption.

Following the disappointing release of Llama, Meta co-founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg reportedly went on a frantic "spending spree," fearful the firm would be resigned to irrelevance as AI took over Silicon Valley.

Despite the costly failure of the virtual reality "Metaverse" concept and shifting public sentiment on AI, investors reportedly approved Meta's plan to hugely increase its AI spending in early 2026.

As Zuckerberg and other tech titans have raced to burn billions of dollars on the AI frontier, however, the technology's adverse impacts on daily life have remained a point of escalating friction.

The data centers that power AI have come to represent one tension between the tech sector and communities, with the facilities driving higher electric bills across the country. In 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy also warned that existing grid infrastructure couldn't meet the tech's growing demand. Researchers and residents have also shared concerns about the amount of water required to cool data centers.

As for Meta's Muse Spark — and the $115 billion to $135 billion the firm committed to AI spending in 2026 — Reddit users at the Local LLaMa subreddit appeared deeply unimpressed.

"[Muse Spark was] not very good from first tests I ran. It mixed up languages, wrote dialogue in one, story in another, and used my location data for story setting for no reason," one wrote on the day of its release.

"The fact that Meta still doesn't have absolutely all the features beyond English and USA already tells you that things are going badly," another speculated.

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