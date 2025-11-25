The Met Gala sparks backlash after announcing lead sponsors for 2026 festival: 'Going to be an absolute skip'

"The Met Gala was dying, and this has put the nail in the coffin."

In recent years, pop culture's general view of the Met Gala has shifted, and what was once an excuse to discuss couture on social media is slowly becoming a blaring symbol of inequality.

Although that evolution was somewhat implicit over the past few events, the 2026 Met Gala might be leaning into public scorn, as a new CNN article detailed.

For those unfamiliar with the spectacle, the Met Gala is, formally, a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, traditionally held on the first Monday in May.

By 2021, the Met Gala was seen as somewhat out of touch. That gripe resurfaced in 2022 with a vengeance when organizers chose a "Gilded Glamor" theme, as much of the world grappled with a cost-of-living crisis that is worse today.

On Nov. 17, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) unveiled the 2026 Met Gala's theme in a stunning Instagram reel.

Couture fans and gala watchers were initially enchanted by the focus, "Costume Art."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get up to 25% off clinically backed hair growth and repair products — but only for a limited time TYPEBEA is the performance-led haircare brand known for its clinically proven and paraben-free haircare — and it just announced its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, get 25% off TYPEBEA’s most-loved formulas, including the award-winning scalp serum and the intense repair leave-in treatment, which is clinically proven to reduce breakage by 80% after one use. Learn more

That excitement lasted until the final frame, which read: "The exhibition is made possible by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos."

If Instagram comment sections were audible, you'd certainly be able to hear a pin drop.

Much like the Met Gala, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos underwent a public image evolution in the past half-decade — and not the good sort.

As Americans and Amazon employees contended with widespread shortages, a soft job market, utility shutoffs due to rising energy costs, and pervasive wealth inequality, Bezos made headlines for jaunts to outer space, a wedding that consumed Venice, Italy, and his polluting megayachts.

Strikingly, the Met's Instagram commenters were united in their disgust and horrified that the organizers hadn't read the room, so to speak.

"Really s***** end when jeff bezos popped up," a top comment read, neatly summarizing the vibe. Several commenters expressed disdain for what they saw as the couple's attempt to substitute money for creative contributions to fashion.

"So they've bought Vogue, and now they've bought the Met, but still can't buy class," another wrote.

"Bezos is literally the anti-artist. He is everything opposite of what art stands for. Gross," a third concurred, while others noted that Amazon workers were notoriously overworked and underpaid.

"The Met Gala was dying, and this has put the nail in the coffin," a user warned. However, one commenter captured the gist of public sentiment.

"Wow… sorry, but this one is going to be an absolute skip," they replied.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.