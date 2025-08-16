Experts issue warning over worsening crisis that could cost millions of people their homes: 'Teetering on the brink'

You notice your air conditioner working harder as your house feels warmer and your electric bill gets higher. Water bills are following suit. House prices? Getting steeper and steeper. These aren't just inconveniences. They are troubling warning signs of a much bigger shift. Across the country and throughout the world, people are moving to escape worsening weather events such as droughts, storms, and wildfires.

This quiet population reshuffling of where and how humans live is no longer a fictional dystopian plot — it's real life. As Forbes reports, it is becoming one of the biggest economic shocks of our lifetime.

What is climate migration?

Climate migration happens when people move because the place they live becomes too hot, dry, flooded, or unstable. Sometimes that means leaving town. Other times, it's switching states or even countries. It's usually not a choice — it's about survival, especially for people in places without backup resources.

A World Bank report predicts up to 216 million people could be displaced by 2050 because of rising temperatures and water shortages.

In Latin America, after Hurricanes Eta and Iota, one resident said: "I had a house. … Now it is at the bottom of the sea." That kind of upheaval is reshaping migration patterns. Scientists have also warned that billions of people may soon live outside the historical "climate niche," drastically altering where communities can thrive.

In 2024, about 85,000 people moved to Phoenix despite 154 days without rain and relentless heat. Forbes calls it "a city booming economically while teetering on the brink of ecological collapse."

Why does climate migration matter?

The ripple effects hit everyone. Even if you're not packing up to leave, someone else is — and that shift changes the cost of housing, where jobs go, and what services your city can afford. The people who move have to go somewhere, which can create massive geopolitical issues. It also foments uncertainty and chaos, which makes business tricky.

Regarding the "climate transition," PwC global chair Bob Moritz said, "If businesses are to thrive over the short and long term, build trust, and deliver sustained and long-term value, they must accelerate the pace of reinvention."

How this affects you and your wallet

You may not notice the changes overnight. But you might see insurance premiums creeping up. Your local grocery store could start stocking less fresh produce. Labor shortages in one region can mean delivery delays in another. The McKinsey Global Institute warned that extreme weather is already disrupting supply chains. And research from King's College London shows these breakdowns could cost the worldwide economy $24 trillion by 2060.

Some companies are bracing for the shift — insurers such as Swiss Re and utilities are adjusting long-term risk models. Ram Ramachander, CEO of Hitachi ZeroCarbon, told Forbes that big corporations can play a role, but "agility remains a challenge."

This isn't abstract. It's already reshaping your job market, the services your city can afford, and your cost of living. Treat climate migration like the economic event it is — and we all stand a better chance of staying ahead.

