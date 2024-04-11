City officials propose construction of world's largest tidal power generator: 'A huge step'

"I don't know why no one has harnessed the natural power of the ocean long before this."

Officials in Liverpool, England, are proposing plans to build the largest tidal power generator in the world on the River Mersey.

The proposed Mersey Tidal Power project, which would help the city hit its net zero emissions target by 2040, would produce enough energy to power over a million homes for over 120 years and serve as a barrier between a tidal basin and the Irish Sea, according to Electrek. That barrier would connect the nearby Wirral peninsula to the city, potentially allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross the river, and provide defense against future flooding.

The project would cost billions of pounds and is in its third phase of concept development. If approved, it would generate thousands of local jobs in construction.

"We are under no illusions, we know there are still significant technical and financial challenges to overcome, but the plans we've unveiled … mark a huge step on our journey to bringing Mersey Tidal Power to life," Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram said.

Investing in clean energy projects such as tidal, wind, and solar electricity will have a plethora of benefits for daily life, as they help curb the dangerous overheating of our planet by supplying an alternative to dirty energy sources such as coal. In addition to keeping the planet cooler for the people who live on it, alternative energies will help protect food supplies, lessen the number of extreme weather events that threaten our communities, and reduce respiratory illnesses caused by methane emissions.

Other groups near powerful bodies of water have already invested in tidal electricity projects, including the HydroWing in the Philippines, Sihwa Lake in South Korea, and the smaller microtidal system in Japan.

Electrek commenters voiced their support for the project in the comment section.

"Disgraceful the UK hasn't built a tidal power project on the Severn Estuary. And please don't say it would destroy the current natural environment there, it would only change the natural environment," one user wrote.

"That's a really cool concept," another user said.

"I don't know why no one has harnessed the natural power of the ocean LONG before this," a third user opined.

