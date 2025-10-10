Mercedes unveils futuristic concept vehicle with eye-popping design: 'Looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie'

"All I will say right now is wow."

A car reviewer took to TikTok to show off a futuristic concept car from Mercedes and its unique features.

SB Xtra (@supercarblondie.xtra) posted a video showing off the Mercedes Vision 111 concept car, a fully electric sports car with gull-wing doors and a 3D pixel display for the driver, and serving as the brake and headlight bars at the front and back of the car.

The car's sleek, futuristic design features the latest in aerodynamics, and a yoke steering wheel for maximum control. It rides low to the ground and features LED lights along the skirt on the sides of the car. It looks like something out of "The Jetsons," evoking futurism in every line and curve.

While concept cars like this seldom make it to production, they serve as a reminder of the versatility of electric cars. As battery technology improves and manufacturers get more comfortable with them, we see more and more experimental cars designed to push the limits of what's possible.

Commenters loved the Vision 111's futuristic aesthetic.

"This Mercedes concept is futuristic!" said one. "It looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie."

"All I will say right now is wow," said another.

"Talk about luxury at its peak," said a third.

