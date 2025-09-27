  • Tech Tech

Mercedes-Benz revolutionizes EVs with new high-performance tech: 'A true game-changer'

"It delivers not only in the lab but also on the road."

by Mandela Namaste
"It delivers not only in the lab but also on the road."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

The emergence of new battery technology has Mercedes-Benz claiming it could be a major leap forward for the electric vehicle market.

Back in February, Mercedes put "the first car powered by a lithium-metal solid-state battery on the road," using a slightly modified version of its EQS class car. At the time, MB engineers said the car would be able to reach a driving range of more than 620 miles on a single charge. 

However, further testing has shown the battery is far more capable than even that assessment, with a modified EV recently making a 750-mile trip from Stuttgart, Germany, to Malmö, Sweden, while still having 85 miles of range remaining at the end.

"The solid-state battery is a true game-changer for electric mobility," said Markus Schäfer, Mercedes' chief technology officer. "[It] delivers not only in the lab but also on the road."


In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year.

To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Something that's easy to forget about now that electric vehicles have been on the market for so long is that, similarly to the process for making gas-powered cars, the technology behind producing EV batteries is still growing by leaps and bounds, and its full capabilities remain largely unknown. 

The effect of this is that the gap between electric vehicles and their gas counterparts is only going to continue rapidly increasing in the coming years, both from an environmental and a consumer perspective. 

EVs save customers money on everything from fuel to routine maintenance tasks like fluid and oil changes, while they also have much quieter engines and don't produce massive amounts of tailpipe pollution. Plus, if you own an electric vehicle, it can also become a boon for your home and your energy bills, because you can then install solar panels and solve two problems at once.

Along these lines, installing solar panels on your home can dramatically increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership, as fueling with solar energy is much cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the energy grid at home. To aid in your search, consider using EnergySage, which makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Would you be more likely to drive an EV if you could charge it in 5 minutes?

Yes 👍

Depends on the cost 💰

No way 👎

I already have an EV 🔌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x